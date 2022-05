Lincoln Academy baseball defeated Belfast 6-1 in the Eagles nest on May 18. Griffin Bond collected the win (7K, 1H), and Ivan Coffin closed out the final inning.

The Eagles were led at the plate by senior Nick Prior with a three run homerun in the first inning, and two singles, Myles Wotton and Tucker Stiles with a double each. T. Littlefield had the only hit for the Lions.

