LA Booster Auction Set for March 16

The 27th annual Lincoln Academy Boosters Auction will be held on Saturday, March 16 in the LA dining commons. Auction preview will be held from 4-6 p.m., the silent auction from 4-6 p.m., and the live auction begins at 5 p.m.

The auction is the booster club’s largest fundraiser of the year. The auction promises to be full of fun and tradition, such as Paula Roberts’ doughnuts, which sold for $100 a dozen last year.

The auction helps fund specific projects, in addition to regular LA community support. Some of the LA community items LA Boosters have supported in the past include apparel for KVAC and state champions, new cheer mats, new baseball/softball equipment, swim team pool time, lacrosse helmets, fitness center upgrades, The Eagle’s Talon, LA performing arts, and more.

New to the auction lineup this year is a catered taco bar dinner and the ability to reserve one or more tables for your group or team parents. This is a great way to get parents and families of players together in a fun and social atmosphere. Tables are already reserved for baseball, track, and cross country, LA admin, and more.

For table reservations, go to forms.gle/dFyLGarDct9pAydz5

