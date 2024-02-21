Advanced Search
LA Boys Crush York, Advance to Regional Basketball Finals Lincoln Academy 55 - York 37

at

The second seed Lincoln Academy boys basketball team defeated third seed York 55-37 on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the Portland Expo in a South Class B semi-final game. With the win, the Eagles advance to the South Class B Regional championship against top seed and undefeated Oceanside, to be held Friday, Feb. 23 at 3:45 p.m. at the Portland Expo.

Lincoln Academy will hold a send off rally at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Nelson Bailey gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend.

Up by three at the half, LA picked up their defensive intensity in the third period, holding York to just five points. The Eagles scored 21 to put the game away early. Lincoln out-rebounded the Wildcats 19-9 in the second half.

Scoring leaders for Lincoln were Gabe Hagar 14, Lucas Houghton 12, and Casey Duncan 10. York was led by Connor Roberge with 12 and Derek Parsons 10.

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team celebrates their South Class B semi-final win over York. (Paula Roberts photo)

Casey Duncan takes a shot from the paint for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Tucker Stiles brings the ball up the court for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

