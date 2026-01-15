LA Boys Go Down To The Wire In Two Losses

By Paula Roberts, LCN

Oceanside raided the Eagle nest for a 61-55 win on Friday, Jan. 9 in KVAC boys basketball action. The Mariners sank 19 of 27 foul shots in the game, including 14 of 18 in the fourth quarter to squeak out the win. Lincoln made 8 of 16.

The game was back and forth throughout the exciting contest, with Oceanside holding narrow leads at the quarter breaks, 17-15, 28-26, and 41-40. Down two at the half, Lincoln rallied for the first 11 points of the third period to take a nine-point lead with under four minutes to play in the frame. Four players scored in the rally.

Oceanside rallied for a 13-3 run to take a three-point lead. Michael Mitchell crashed the glass for two to pull the Eagles within one at the end of three.

The Mariners opened the final period by scoring the first seven points to set the Eagles back on their heels. Lincoln cut the lead to four, but a hoop from Grady Geretz and two foul shots from Reid Robishaw put Oceanside up by eight.

Deklan DiMauro scored for LA to cut the lead to six. Robishaw and DiMauro traded foul shots, before Mitchell hit a big three to cut the lead to three with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. The Eagles got off a couple of shots, but they would not drop. Lincoln was forced to foul, and Case Galley made good on three of four freebies to seal the win for the Mariners.

Scoring for Lincoln were Chase Ober with a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds, Aidyn Herring 15 (3A), Mitchell 11 (10R, 2B), DiMauro 10 (7R), Oliver Blakesley 3, and Brody Day 1 (3S, 3A). LA held a 39-24 rebounding advantage.

Scoring for Oceanside were Connor Kingsbury 23 (6R, 3S), Robishaw 22 (9R), Geretz 6, Alonzo Hoose 4, Galley 4, and Nathan Walton 2 (5R, 3S).

Mt. View 52 – Lincoln 49

By Mic LeBel, LCN

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team lost to Mt. View 52-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Thorndike. The Eagles led 20-16 at halftime before the Mustangs rallied to seize the narrow victory.

James Hanley and Deklan DiMauro led the Lincoln Academy offense with 11 points apiece. Also scoring for the Eagles were Chase Ober and Aidyn Herring 8 each, Mike Mitchell 7, Malachi Farrin 3, and Koleman Chesebro 1. DiMauro led the Eagles in rebounding with 7. Brody Day and Herring had the most assists with 4 each. Mitchell and Herring led in steals with 3 apiece.

Wyatt Bennett scored 16 to lead Mt. View. It was the sixth straight loss for Lincoln Academy, who fell to 2-8 in Class B South. Mt. View improved to 8-3 in Class C South.

