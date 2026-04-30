The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team lost to Maranacook 20-7 on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed 9-6 at halftime before the Maranacook defense clamped down and allowed one goal over the final two quarters.

“We were able to compete with them in the first half,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “We had some real good possessions and (goalie) Eben Sawyer made some great saves to keep it close.”

Maranacook outscored Lincoln 11-1 in a lopsided second half.

“Despite the second half score, we had some strong defensive plays by Koleman Chesebro and Josh Demeritt,” said Farrell.

Thomas Mickael led the Eagles offense with four goals and one assist. Also contributing to the Lincoln Academy score sheet were Braden Bessey (1 goal, 2 assists), Nick Vanderbilt (1 goal, 1 assist), Will Skiff (1 goal), Seamus Strout 2 assists, and Chesebro (1 assist). Sawyer made 13 saves for the Eagles.

With the loss, Lincoln Academy dropped to 1-1 in Class C. Maranacook improved to 2-1.

Lincoln Academy midfielder Nick Vanderbilt protects the ball from a Maranacook defender during a 20-7 loss on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Phin Hansbury follows through on a shot during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss to Maranacook on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Lincoln Academy defenseman Koleman Chesebro fires a shot at the Maranacook goal during a 20-7 loss on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Eben Sawyer made 13 saves during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss to Maranacook on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Harrison White lofts a pass over a defender during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss to Maranacook on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Seamus Strout tries to get around a Maranacook defender during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) William Skiff scored a goal during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss to Maranacook on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo) Braden Bessey carries the ball behind the net during Lincoln Academy’s 20-7 loss to Maranacook on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. (Mic LeBel photo)

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