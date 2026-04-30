The Lincoln Academy boys lacrosse team lost to Maranacook 20-7 on Monday, April 27 in Newcastle. The Eagles trailed 9-6 at halftime before the Maranacook defense clamped down and allowed one goal over the final two quarters.
“We were able to compete with them in the first half,” said Eagles head coach Tom Farrell. “We had some real good possessions and (goalie) Eben Sawyer made some great saves to keep it close.”
Maranacook outscored Lincoln 11-1 in a lopsided second half.
“Despite the second half score, we had some strong defensive plays by Koleman Chesebro and Josh Demeritt,” said Farrell.
Thomas Mickael led the Eagles offense with four goals and one assist. Also contributing to the Lincoln Academy score sheet were Braden Bessey (1 goal, 2 assists), Nick Vanderbilt (1 goal, 1 assist), Will Skiff (1 goal), Seamus Strout 2 assists, and Chesebro (1 assist). Sawyer made 13 saves for the Eagles.
With the loss, Lincoln Academy dropped to 1-1 in Class C. Maranacook improved to 2-1.