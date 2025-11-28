LA Boys Seek To Overcome Lack of Varsity Experience

The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team faces the same challenge that it encountered last year, when it had to replace the whole starting lineup after the departure of eight seniors to graduation. The Eagles overcame that challenge by posting a 12-6 record in the 2024-2025 season and advancing to the Class B South semifinals after overcoming a 10-point deficit in the second half to upset Yarmouth 59-57 in triple overtime in the quarterfinal game.

Once again the Eagles appear be sailing into uncharted waters, with this year’s team lacking varsity experience after nine seniors graduated in 2025. Lincoln Academy has had very successful junior varsity and first-year teams in recent years, including undefeated campaigns, so the varsity team will have to rely on overall teamwork and the emergence of players from those squads.

“We have a lot of new players on the roster but I’m still expecting our team to be very competitive,” said head coach Ryan Ball. “Even though we are inexperienced at the varsity level, we have a lot of depth and athleticism. I think that will help us with how we want to play and wear teams down.”

Ball noted that the program will rely on strong defense and hustle, something the Eagles are always known for and take pride in.

“I’m hoping that our defense, length and speed can keep us in games,” said Ball. “We plan to stick with a similar style as the past couple of seasons with maybe a few new tweaks, especially to our defense.”

Ball will count heavily on three returning seniors that form the core of this year’s starting lineup. “I am expecting that our senior class led by Chase Ober, Mike Mitchell, and Aidyn Herring will make a big impact for us,” said Ball. “I also have big expectations for our juniors and sophomores to immediately step up and contribute.”

Ober was the seventh leading scorer during the regular season last year with 46 points. Mitchell tallied eight, and Herring notched a total of 10 points in two games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

“We really missed having Herring in the lineup last season,” said Ball. “He is a strong ball handler and an explosive scoring threat.”

Other players back from last season’s varsity roster include junior Malachi Farrin, who scored three points in the final game of last season, and junior James Hanley, who tallied six points last year.

“I have been very happy with the atmosphere, hustle and play by the team so far in the preseason practices,” said Ball. “I think this group’s willingness to play defense will give us a chance to win a lot of games this year.”

Cody Tozier is back as the assistant coach and JV coach this season. The Eagles will open the season on the road against Leavitt on Friday, Dec. 5.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

