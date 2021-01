Lincoln Academy boys basketball team opened their season with a 64-42 win over Richmond in the Eagles nest on Jan. 26. The win snaps an 18 game losing streak for the Eagles.

LA was led by Jake Masters with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tucker Stiles 13. Richmond was led by Caleb Densmore with 15.

