Gardiner robbed the Eagles nest for a 2-1 overtime win on Sept. 16. After a scoreless first half, Casey Duncan scored on a Nick Archer back pass two minutes into the second half. Casey Paul knotted the score for Gardiner on a Braden Dorogi corner kick. Cam Lassalle scored the game winner for the Tigers in overtime on a mad scramble in front of Lincoln Academy’s net.

