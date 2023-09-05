Lincoln Academy boys soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 7-0 win over Belfast in the Eagles nest on Sept. 5. Nine players figured in on the scoring. Scoring a goal each were George Siegel, Drew Hunt, Pablo Iglesias-Martin, Peter Thelander, Conor Cass and Yago Arribus-Navarro. Casey Duncan, I-Martin and Lucas Houghton added an assist each.

Lincoln girls tied Belfast 2-2 on Sept. 5 in the Lions den. The Lady Eagles trailed 2-1 in the second half. Zofie Day scored the equalizer with 13:55 to play when she converted a rebounded penalty kick. Mariam DeLisle scored a first half goal. Scoring for Belfast were Stella McCarthy and Alanna Nichols.

Medomak girls soccer lost to MCI 2-0 on Sept. 5 in Pittsfield. The Lady Panthers out shot the Huskies 25-3 but were not able to find the net. Olivia Varney scored both goals for MCI

Wiscasset – Boothbay girls soccer team lost 14-0 to Madison in their season opener in Wiscasset on Sept. 5. The 8-man game was the first for the Wolverines.

