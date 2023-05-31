Lincoln Academy boys tennis team defeated visiting Medomak Valley 3-2 in a South Class B semi-final match on May 31 in Newcastle. With the win, the Eagles advance to the South Regional finals on Monday, June 5 at Bates College in Lewiston.

Panther Isaac Swain defeated Eagle Casey Duncan 6-0. 6-1 at first singles. LA’s Rath Schoenthal beat Kory Donlin 6-3, 6-4 at second singles. Eli Melanson captured a 6-0, 6-2 win over Medomak’s Mason Nguyen at third singles.

Gerard VilaBotin and Lucas PuigMartorell won their first doubles match 6-2, 6-3 over Panthers Vishal Mellor and Gavin White. Medomak’s second doubles team of Grant Wilson and Evan Burgess won in a tie breaker over Eagles Micah Stapp and Joseph Levesque, 6-2, 7-6 (13-11).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

