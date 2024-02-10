Advanced Search
LA coach Lund named KVAC Girls Swim Coach of Year Carleton and Card place second

Lincoln Academy swim coach Nori Lund was named KVAC Class B Girls Coach of  the Year at an awards ceremony after the KVAC championship meet, held Friday, Feb. 9 at the Bath YMCA. Belfast coach Bob Winslow was named boys Coach of the Year.

Lincoln Academy’s Piper Carleton placed second in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Owen  Card placed second in the 100 free and third in the 200 free. Eren Aybas took third in both the 50 free and 100 free. Jayden Brown placed seventh in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Camden girls won with 406 points, followed by Belfast, Morse, Gardiner/ Hall-Dale, Waterville/ Winslow, Erskine, and Lincoln.

Morse boys won with 364 points, followed by Camden, Belfast, Waterville/ Winslow, Lincoln, Gardiner/ Hall-Dale and Erskine.

Lincoln Academy swim coach Nori Lund was named KVAC Class B girls Coach of the Year. (Paula Roberts photo)

Gaffnery McDonough was named KVAC Class B Male Outstanding Swimmer. He is pictured with his Morse coach Todd Marco. (Paula Roberts photo)

Eliza Marco was named KVAC Class B Outstanding Female Swimmer. She is pictured with Morse coach Todd Marco. (Paula Roberts photo)

Piper Carleton swims the breaststroke leg of her second place finish in 200 IM at the KVAC championships. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln swimmer Owen Card placed second in the KVAC Class B 100 freestyle. (Paula Roberts photo)

