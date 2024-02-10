Lincoln Academy swim coach Nori Lund was named KVAC Class B Girls Coach of the Year at an awards ceremony after the KVAC championship meet, held Friday, Feb. 9 at the Bath YMCA. Belfast coach Bob Winslow was named boys Coach of the Year.

Lincoln Academy’s Piper Carleton placed second in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Owen Card placed second in the 100 free and third in the 200 free. Eren Aybas took third in both the 50 free and 100 free. Jayden Brown placed seventh in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 butterfly.

Camden girls won with 406 points, followed by Belfast, Morse, Gardiner/ Hall-Dale, Waterville/ Winslow, Erskine, and Lincoln.

Morse boys won with 364 points, followed by Camden, Belfast, Waterville/ Winslow, Lincoln, Gardiner/ Hall-Dale and Erskine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

