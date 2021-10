Lincoln Academy girls cross country team placed third and the boys seventh out of 14 teams at the South Class B Regionals on Oct. 23. Both teams qualified for for the State championships. Liam Card placed 11th and Nate True 29th to qualify for States as individuals. Five Lady Eagles qualified as individuals, including 5. Grace Houghton, 15. Audrey Hufnagel, 16. Dylan Burmeister, 17. Adeline Hall and 29. Bronwen Coffin.

