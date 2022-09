Lincoln Academy girls and boys cross country teams ran to victory at Maranacook on Sept. 2. Audrey Hufnagle led the girls with a second place finish, followed by 5. Dylan Burmeister, 6. Adeline Hall, 11. Maggie Thompson, and 20. Tessa McNamara. Eliot O’mahoney led the boys with a fifth place finish, followe dby 7. Liam Card, 13. Nick Russ, 14. Aiden Jacobs, and 15. Will Clark.

