The Lincoln Academy boys tennis team swept Medomak Valley 5-0 on Tuesday, April 28 in Newcastle to improve their record to 2-0.

Claus Hinck defeated Kollin Donlin 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Desmond Conlin defeated Michael Riley 6-1, 6-1 at second singles. George Siegel swept Jayden Drost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

James Hanley and Miles Hagan beat Cian Lally and Sebastian Mank 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles. Cody Light and Finley Greenleaf teamed up to defeat Nick Rogers and Robert Anderson 6-3, 6-1 at second doubles.

Medomak 4 – Morse 1

The Medomak Valley boys tennis team defeated visiting Morse 4-1 on Friday, April 24. Kollin Donlin outstroked Ronan Lafer 7-5, 6-2 at first singles. Michael Riley beat Najandro Solomon in a tiebreaker 6-1 (6-7) (4-7) 6-4 at second singles. Jayden Drost lost 2-6, 5-7 to Sergin Rodriguez at third singles.

Mason Nguyen and Cian Lally teamed up to beat Tom Novotry and Liam Rhorer 7-5, 6-1 at first doubles. Sebastian Mank and Nicholas Rogers defeated Claude Tardif and Eric Ensel 7-5, 6-4 at second doubles.

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