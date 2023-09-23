Advanced Search
LA girls cross country win homecoming meet LA Boys third

at

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to victory in their home LA Invitational meet on Thursday, Sept. 21. Morse’s Shealyn Brochu was the individual race winner in 20:15. Lincoln packed in five scoring runners in the top 17 to win, led by a second place finish from Dylan Burmeister in 20:28. Audrey Hufnagel was a close third in 20:55. Completing the Lady Eagles scoring five were 6. Maddi Kallin, 21:48; 13. Annie Peaslee, 22:52; and 13. Adeline Hall, 23:21.

Medomak Valley’s Collamore twins ran to top 10 finishes, with Ava placing fifth in 21:28, and Kaylee eighth in 22:08.

Camden Hills boys won the LA homecoming invitational with 33 points, followed by Mt.Blue 63, Lincoln 67, Messalonskee 99, Morse 114, and Nokomis 154. Mt.Blue’s Henri McCourt won the race in 17:16.1, narrowling edging Lincoln Academy’s Eliot O’Mahoney in 17:16.5. Rounding out the LA Eagles scoring five were 14. Conor Glasier, 19:18.4; 15. CJ Savastano, 19:18.9; 19. Noah Arbuckle, 19:40; and 21. Will Clark, 19:45.

Tessa McNamara (20th), and Chloe Anderson (19th) run on Lincoln Academy’s winning team at their homecoming meet on Sept. 21. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy sophomore Noah Arbuckle was the fourth scoring runner in 19th place in the LA Homecoming Invitational. (Paula Roberts photo)

