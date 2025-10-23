The Lincoln County News
LA Girls Earn Three Key Wins Victories Over Morse, Waterville, and Oceanside

The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team beat Morse 2-0 in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Newcastle.

Lady Eagle Kylee Parlin broke open a scoreless game when she fired a hard shot from the right wing that glanced off the goalie and snuck inside the post. Lincoln held on to the narrow 1-0 advantage through halftime.

Morse has chances in the second half to knot the score, but Eagle goalie Maggie Thompson was up to the task, stopping six Morse shots. Thompson had a total of nine saves in the game.

Camila Flores gave the Eagles some breathing room when she scored on a penalty kick with eight minutes to go to boost the lead to 2-0.

The Eagles improved to 6-5-3 with the win and moved up into sixth place in the Heal Point Standings in Class B South. Morse fell to 8-4-2 and fifth place.

Lincoln 2 – Waterville 1

The Eagles beat the Purple Panthers 2-1 in a girls soccer match on Friday, Oct. 17 at Webber Field in Waterville.

Yzze Bhe scored to boost Lincoln Academy to a 1-0 lead in the first half. Brea Lafrenaye assisted on the goal.

The Eagles extended their lead to 2-0 in the second half when Camila Flores scored on a corner kick. Waterville scored to break the shutout.

Goalie Natalie Hanna made nine saves in net for the Eagles.

Waterville dropped to 2-9-2 and is out of playoff contention.

Lincoln 2 – Oceanside 1

The Lincoln Academy girls soccer team beat Oceanside 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 15 in Rockland.

The Eagles controlled play and peppered the Mariner goal with 12 shots in the first half but came away empty. The score was tied 0-0 at halftime.

Rowan Coffin broke the stalemate with a goal 10 minutes into the second half off an assist by Brea Lafrenaye. Coffin tallied her second goal on a corner kick that sailed into the backside corner of the goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

Oceanside scored with five minutes left to play, but the Eagles defense held the Mariners at bay the rest of the way to secure the 2-1 win.

Maggie Thompson made seven saves in net for the Eagles.

