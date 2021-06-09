Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team (3-9) defeated Traip 15-8 in the Eagles nest on Tues., June 8 to pick up the program’s very first tournament win, since the program began in 2003. The Lady Eagles advance to play second seed Maranacook (9-3) in Readfield on Sat., June 12 at 1 .m.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Marley LeBel with four goals, one assist, and Camden LeBel and Josey Henry with three goals each. Martha Griffin made 14 saves in net for the Eagles. Alexis Hernandez scored four goals to lead Traip. Traip goalie Charlotte Mast made 12 saves.

