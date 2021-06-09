Advanced Search
LA girls lacrosse pick up very first playoff win Lincoln 15 - Traip 8

at

Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team (3-9) defeated Traip 15-8 in the Eagles nest on Tues., June 8 to pick up the program’s very first tournament win, since the program began in 2003. The Lady Eagles advance to play second seed Maranacook (9-3) in Readfield on Sat., June 12 at 1 .m.

The Eagles were led in scoring by  Marley LeBel with four goals, one assist, and Camden LeBel and Josey Henry with three goals each.  Martha Griffin made 14 saves in net for the Eagles. Alexis Hernandez scored four goals to lead Traip. Traip goalie Charlotte Mast made 12 saves.

Marley LeBel sprints down the field in Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse’s playoff win on June 8. (Paula Roberts photo)

Dakota Gregory fires in a goal for the Lady Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

