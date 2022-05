Lincoln Academy girls lacrosse team defeated Oceanside 17-2 on May 20 on the road. Marley LeBel and Skyler Houghton scored four goals each. Dakota Gregory added three, Remy LeBel two, and Abby Kopp, Zofie Day, Margot Fairfield and Mariam Delisle one each.

Marley LeBel had three assists, and Fairfleld and Delisle one each.

Addie Brinkler had a quiet day in net with three saves.

