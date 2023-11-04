Advanced Search
LA girls place third in State B cross country LA boys sixth

at

Lincoln Academy girls placed third at the State Class B cross country championships in Belfast on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Eagles were led by an eighth place finish from Dylan Burmeister. Rounding out the scoring five were 17, Maddie Kallin, 23. Audrey Hufnagel, 30. Annie Peaslee, and 32. Mercy Buchwalder.

Medomak Valley’s Ava Collamore ran to a top 30 finish in 22nd place.

Lincoln boys placed sixth, led by an eighth place finish from Eliot O’Mahoney. Rounding out the scoring five were 37. Nick Russ, 44. Thomas Michael, 55. Conor Glasier and 64. Noah Arbuckle.

Noah Morris placed 45th for Medomak.

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls placed sixth, led by Karen Higgins in 19th place. Laura Chapman ran to a top 30 finish in 28th place.

Boothbay-Wiscasset boys placed 10th.

