The Lincoln Academy and Fryeburg Academy girls soccer teams played to a scoreless double overtime tie on Friday, Sept. 12 in Newcastle. The Raiders held a 17-11 edge in shots during regulation. While the physical game got chippy in the second half and in overtime, no cards were given.

Ella Soucy and Ysabelle Bhe made outstanding defensive plays early in the second half. Midway through the period, Rowan Coffin’s rocket was blocked by Raider keeper Emma Bartieau. Brea Lafrenaye missed the rebound high and wide.

Fryeburg had a golden opportunity on a breakaway with 12:35 to go in regulation but punched the ball into the side of the net. A minute later, another Raider shot was blocked by Eagle keeper Maggie Thompson, with Fryeburg missing the second attempt wide. Thompson came through with a diving tip on a Fryeburg one-on one breakaway.

Bhe and Samantha Kopp double teamed a Raider player to prevent a shot with three minutes to play. Twice in the final minute Thompson made diving stops to preserve the shutout and send the game into overtime.

The Eagles mustered two shots in the first overtime. The first, taken by Coffin, was tipped over the net by Bartieau and the second from Natalie Crooker was stopped by the Raider keeper. Kopp got off two shots and Coffin one in the second overtime, but Bartieau was there to make the stops. Fryeburg got off two shots in the second OT. Their first shot was a long ball easily handled by Thompson and the second was rejected with five seconds to play.

Lincoln had 16 shots on goal and Fryeburg had 19. Thompson made 17 saves for the Eagles and Bartieau had 13 for the Raiders.

Lincoln Academy’s Jozie Levensaler clears the ball out the defensive end. (Paula Roberts photo) Lincoln Academy goalkeeper Maggie Thompson makes a save in the Eagles’ 0-0 tie with Fryeburg Academy. (Paula Roberts photo) A Fryeburg defender crashes into Rowan Coffin on a Lincoln Academy breakaway. (Paula Roberts photo)

