Wins all three preseason matches during the week

The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team won a pair of matches to kick off the preseason on Saturday, April 11 at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport. The Eagles defeated Camden Hills 3-2 and topped Waterville 4 1. Ruby Glenn and Gigi Blake won both of their singles matches at the tournament and the doubles duo of Caroline Allan and Lauren Lee won both of their matches to lead the way for the Eagles.

Lincoln 3 – Camden Hills 2

In varsity singles, LA’s Ruby Glenn defeated Olive VanHoewyk 4-6, 6-3, 1-0; Gigi Blake won 6-0, 6-1 over Abby Aldridge-Peacock; and Calliope Hagan lost 2-6, 3-6 to Atalanta Roberts. In varsity doubles, Lauren Lee and Caroline Allan beat Lauren Spear and Elise Talty 6-3, 6-2; and Elise Lupien and Liz Hau lost 2-6, 2 6 to Iris Hollins and Elena Parker.

In doubles exhibition matches, Alison Philbrick and Arabella Chapman lost to Lauren Spear and Elise Talty 4-8; and Lucy Dany and Louisa Honorio last to Iris Hollins and Elena Parker 1-8.

Lincoln 4 – Waterville 1

Ruby Glenn beat Piper Hamilton 6-1, 7-5; Gigi Blake won 6-4, 6-4, 1-0 over Hannah Zeimetz; and Calliope Hagan defeated Brooklyn Hart 7-5, 6-1 in varsity singles.

In doubles exhibition matches, Lauren Lee and Caroline Allan beat Ava Libby and Tessa Donovan 6-2, 6-2; and Elise Lupien and Liz Hau lost to Nina Mitchell and Gwen Lord 2-6, 2-6.

Alison Philbrick and Quyen Tran won an exhibition match over Iris Bolduc and Gaby Donovan.

Lincoln 3 – Brunswick 2

The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team defeated Brunswick 3-2 in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday, April 14 in Newcastle. The teams played pro sets due to the impending inclement weather.

LA’s Ruby Glenn defeated Molly Tefft 8-4 in first singles to remain undefeated in the preseason. Calliope Hagan lost to Brunswick’s Eleanor Meserve 5-8 in second singles. Eagle Gigi Blake beat Bella Farkas 8-5 in third singles.

The Eagles duo of Lauren Lee and Caroline Allan beat Lila Patient and Sophia Robertson 8-5 in first doubles. Elise Lupien and Meara McManus lost to Brunswick’s May Wickwire and Ressa Couture 2-8.

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