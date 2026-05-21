The Lincoln Academy girls tennis team shut out Gardiner 5-0 on Tuesday, May 19 in Newcastle. The Eagles dominated the contest, winning each match in straight sets.

Ruby Glenn swept the first singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Keira Blodgett. Calliope Hagan won the second singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Macy Hickey. Gigi Blake shut out Natalie Fiscus 6-0, 6-0 in the third singles match.

The Eagles duo of Lauren Lee and Caroline Allan won the first doubles match 6-1, 6-2 over Zoey Leavitt and Makayla Truman. Meara McManus and Elise Lupien completed the shutout with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mya Ronks and Phoebe Childs in second doubles.

With the victory, Lincoln improved to 8-2 in Class B South. Gardiner fell to 0-7.

Lincoln 5 – Erskine 0

Lincoln Academy won the battle of the Eagles 5-0 over Erskine on Monday, May 18 in South China.

Ruby Glenn won the first singles match 6-1, 6-2 over London Castle. Calliope Hagan swept Hannah Ratcliff 6-0, 6-0 in second singles. Gigi Blake won the third singles match 6-3, 6-3 over Hannah Polley.

Eagles Lauren Lee and Caroline Allan paired up to defeat Sylvia Davis and Emily Almeida 6-1, 6-0 in first doubles. Elise Lupien and Meara McManus beat the Erskine pair of Delaney Dupuis and Zoe Lawrence 6-1, 6-1 in second doubles to complete the Lincoln shutout.

State tournament results

Lincoln Academy first singles player Ruby Glenn won three matches before losing in the quarterfinals of the girls state championship singles tournament at Bate College in Lewiston on Saturday, May 16.

Glenn defeated Leah Hildenbrandt, of Maranacook, 6 0, 6-3 in the round of 54. She won 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 (tiebreaker) over Olive Van Hoeck, of Camden Hills, in the round of 32. Glenn won her third match of the tourney in a 6-0, 6-0 shutout over Alice Korzekwa, of Presque Isle, before being eliminated in a quarterfinal match by the tournament’s No. 1 seed Emily Winkler, of Thornton Academy, 1-6, 1-6.

Eagles second singles player Calliope Hagan was knocked out of the tournament in the round of 54, when she lost 4-6, 3-6 to Lydia Garafalo, of Maranacook.

Lincoln’s third singles player Gigi Blake also lost in the round of 54, dropping a match 3-6, 1-6 to Callie Soderberg, of Orono.

The Eagles duo of Meara McManus and Elise Lupien won their first match in the state doubles tournament 6-3, 6-0 over a pair from John Bapst. The Lincoln duo was eliminated in the Round of 32 after a 0-6, 1-6 loss to a Yarmouth pairing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

