LA Golfer Places Third at New England Championships November 2, 2022 at 1:50 pm Paula RobertsKellen Adickes placed third at the New England High School golf championships. (Paula Roberts photo, LCN file) Related StoriesLA Freshman Kellen Adickes State Golf Runner-UpHarrington Third in State C High JumpHasch breaks Boothbay high jump recordLA wins KVAC Class B boy track and field championshipLeavitt grounds Eagles Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!