LA Grad Taking Her Basketball Skills To The Next Level

Lincoln Academy basketball fans will be glad to hear that one of their own from the class of 2021 has been achieving great success at the college level. Maddy York scored 29 points to boost the Southern Maine Community College Seawolves to a dramatic 68-63 overtime win on Saturday, Jan. 6 in South Portland.

“Maddy led our team and our league in scoring last year as a sophomore and won Yankee Small College Conference Player of the Year,” said SMCC Seawolves head coach Katie Stannard. “She is a USCAA second team All American.”

Listed on the roster at a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, York may be a bit short for a basketball athlete, but she makes up for it in hustle and hard work that makes her an elite player.

“She’s a hustler with a great work ethic,” Stannard said. “Maddy’s really hard to play against.”

York’s heroics leading the Seawolves to victory after being behind 36-15 at halftime to beat the Community College of Rhode Island Knights is yet another highlight in her college career.

“Maddy leads by example, stays positive and she willed us to a win today,” Stannard said. “This year she was unanimously voted captain and is the heart and soul of our team.”

“Coach and the team had a good talk at halftime and we came out inspired,” York said after the big win. “We played a rough first half but had no doubt we were going to work hard and get right back in it.”

The Seawolves were all business as they came out on the court early for halftime warmups, clapping in unison and looking very focused. At the half, the Seawolves were getting thumped 36-15, York had been held to just two points. Things seemed dire.

“Maddy set a positive, hardworking tone from the opening of the second half,” said Stannard.

York hit a couple jumpers, then played energetic defense and wrestled for two consecutive rebounds to win the ball for the Seawolves. On the next offensive possession, York nailed a 3-pointer and the crowd erupted and the momentum shifted.

After the Seawolves defense thwarted the Knights again, a teammate hit a shot and York pumped her fist and all of a sudden the game was within reach for the Seawolves at 36-24.

The next time up the court York hit another 3-pointer, then another, and the Seawolves bench went absolutely nuts. York was in her element having fun, hustling, smiling and encouraging her team into the battle.

The Knights finally retaliated with their first basket of the half, but that just seemed to fire up York as she scrambled to get open even harder while being marked and doubled by the Knights who were now aware of her shooting prowess. Despite double coverage, York’s teammates kept getting her the ball, so she nailed yet another 3-pointer and the Seawolves were clawing their way closer at 38-33.

The Knight started to panic with the ball and they turned it over as York was playing aggressive defense and her team was feeding off her energy. The Seawolves looked hungry to win.

“Maddy has really stepped up her defense both physically and vocally this season,” said Stannard.

A Seawolves teammate drained a basket to make it 38-35, but the Knights was able to use their athleticism to stretch their lead to as much as 44-37. York attacked the basket, was fouled, and made both free throws. The Seawolves would score another basket and the third quarter ended 44-41. York had 16 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointers, but she wasn’t done.

The Seawolves soon closed the gap to 46-44. York stole the ball from CCRI and launched a pass down the court to an open teammate for a layup and the game was finally tied 46-46. On SMCC’s next turn on offense, York drove to the basket and was knocked to the floor. She got up, dusted herself off, and nailed both free throws to give the Seawolves their first lead, 48-46

The Knights finally got rolling again and reclaimed the lead 55-50. York hit another clutch 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-53. CCRI scored again, and then York was fouled and once more hit both free throws to make it 57-55. The CCRI lead would grow again to 60-56, but then York hit her final 3-pointer of the day to spark the team and the crowd.

York had scored 27 points in the second half alone and cut the Knights’ lead to 60-59 with 58 seconds left. After a CCRI free throw, York’s teammate Aija Andrews scored a layup to tie the game 61-61 and send it to overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, York ran an opponent over white attacking the basket and received a charging foul. It was her fifth foul and she was out of the game. It was a big emotional moment, but York remained composed and went right to the bench and started clapping and cheering on her teammates.

“I was frustrated but I wasn’t worried because I knew the team would step up for me, for Coach and for each other,” said York.

“Maddy kept her cool and the team feeds off her energy, and her positivity,” said Stannard. “She’s still helping the team from the bench.”

The Seawolves played their hearts out in overtime, outscoring the Knights to earn the hard-fought 67-63 win.

“They’re a good team that beat us twice last year so we really wanted to win today,” York said.

In the Seawolves locker room area right after the game, York was in the middle of the team’s celebration. She shouted and hugged Stannard and the team went bonkers.

“Maddy’s real good at basketball, and she sure has fun playing,” said Stannard. “Maddy is every coach’s dream player, not just due to her skill level but in her IQ and work ethic. I love telling her story to current players, recruits and anyone who asks about her. Maddy didn’t play a minute in the first game her freshman year, and then was player of the year one season later!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

