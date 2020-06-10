LA Grads Organize Backyard Runathon to Benefit Local Businesses

Three Lincoln Academy cross-country alumni have organized a 24-hour Backyard Runathon to raise funds for Damariscotta-area businesses. Sam Russ, a 2019 graduate; Emma Allen, 2018; and Essie Martin, 2017, “came up with the idea when thinking of what we could do to support small businesses during the pandemic,” Martin said.

As of Monday, June 8, six teams of four to five runners each have signed up for the Backyard Runathon. “Everyone has so much going on personally during this trying time; we are unsure how much we are going to raise,” Martin said.

The group has not decided which businesses the money will go to yet. “We know we would like to work with restaurants,” Martin said.

“The goal of this event is that it will help the community on multiple levels,” Martin said.

“The money will be used to buy gift cards from local businesses, which will then be redistributed to people who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Ultimately, this will help both local small businesses and local people in need,” Russ said.

The race will take place over a 24-hour period from 7 a.m., Saturday, June 13 to 7 a.m., Sunday, June 14. During this period, each team member will run as many miles as they can on their own or with members of their household on a course of their choosing.

The team component seeks to bring people together, even if from afar. Teams of four to five people, remote or otherwise, will collect per-mile pledges from family, friends, and community members who are able to give. Participants may also run on their own.

After the race, teams will submit funds via Paypal PayPal or Venmo to race organizers. Prizes will be given to the teams who run the most miles and raise the most money.

To sign up for the Backyard Runathon, go to tinyurl.com/ya39oxlt. A Facebook event is at tinyurl.com/yafq6lyh.

