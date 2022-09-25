Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LA Homecoming scores

at

Lincoln Academy’s field hockey team lost 2-0 to Morse on Sept. 23 during their Homecoming match-up.

Medomak Valley, coming off a win over Morse and a scoreless double overtime tie with Oceanside, defeated Lincoln Academy 1-0 at the Eagles Homecoming game on Sept. 24. Haylee Chandler scored the game winner on a corner kick with 13:30 to play in the game.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team defeated Medomak Valley 3-0 under the lights at the Eagles Homecoming game on Sept. 24. After a scoreless first half, the Eagles scored three goals in the second half. Connor Cass netted the first goal from the top of the 18. Jack Duncan scored the second on a cross from Peter Thelander. Pablo Duran scored the third off a failed defensive clear on a wild scramble.

In JV action, Medomak girls defeated LA 2-0 with both goals scored by Julia Hynd. Sadie Knight and Kira Bennett had an assist each. In the JV boys game, LA won 3-0 on goals from Drew Hunt and Bruno Hernandez

Medomak Valley’s Slavick Moody and Lincoln Academy’s Jack Duncan battle for the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Medomak Valley’s Sara Nelson fell down in the box, and Lincoln Academy’s Nicole Hammond tripped over her, drawing a Panther penalty kick. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^