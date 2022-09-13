Advanced Search
LA Homecoming Sept. 23-26

at

Lincoln Academy’s annual homecoming festivities will take place Sept. 23-26. Homecoming kicks off Thursday with the Eagles only home cross country meet of the season. The girls run at 4 p.m. followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.

Friday events include a homecoming parade at 5:30 p.m. through downtown Damariscotta and Newcastle; an alumni gathering at Shuck Station from 5-7 p.m.; a field hockey game at 6:30 p.m., and dance from 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday events start at 1 p.m. with the Lady Eagle JV soccer team taking on Medomak Valley. The JV boys play at 3 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 5 p.m. and varsity boys at 7 p.m.

Admission supports the LA Alumni Council. JV games are $2, varsity games are $3, and students and children are $1. Children under 5 are free.

On Sunday, the annual Golf Scramble tees off at 8:30 a.m. There will be a cookout at Wawenock Golf Club. The cost is $65 for nonmembers and $30 or members. The cost includes lunch and a cart. The event is co-sponsored by LA Boosters and Alumni Council.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday there will be a concert featuring The Gulch, on the track field.

