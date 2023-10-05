LA Honors 1987 Soccer State Champs At Homecoming

The last time a Lincoln Academy soccer team won a Maine state championship was 1987, when the boys team went all the way.

The 1987 Lincoln Academy team dominated the regular season with a record of 17-0-1, and ran the gauntlet of Western Maine teams in the playoffs, defeating some of the most competitive teams in the state: York 3-0, Yarmouth 4-3, and Falmouth for the Western Maine championship 2-0.

The state championship was against Ellsworth on a brutally cold day in Pittsfield, where the LA Eagles prevailed, beating Ellsworth 4-3. According to team members, LA Coach Jeff Bradbury, who passed away in 2020, was inspirational in his coaching and gave the team the confidence, strength, and passion to be the very best as they beat the best on their way to a memorable state championship.

Before the boys varsity game on Saturday, Sept. 23, LA Athletic Director K.J. Anastasio asked the crowd to honor Bradbury with a moment of silence.

Members of the 1987 team who attended homecoming were co-captains Luke Houghton and Clint Kaler, as well as Chris McKenney, Jordy Belknap, Josh Pinkham, Jon Pinkham, Ryan Gleason, Dave Mason, Ethan Rose, Aaron Bradbury, and Matt Stelzer.

After being introduced to the crowd, the elder Eagles sent current team members off to an impressive 4-1 win over Medomak Valley.

