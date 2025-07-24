Rising Lincoln Academy seniors Seamus Strout and Thomas Mickael are challenging themselves and advancing their skills by playing lacrosse for the Maine Mussels travel team this summer.

Both players had strong seasons for Lincoln Academy this spring before successfully trying out for the Mussels top senior travel team in May. The Maine Mussels team practices primarily in Portland, and the game schedule consists of three weekend-long tournaments throughout New England in June and July.

Strout said playing for the Mussels is a big commitment, with a lot of travel to practices and the tournaments.

“One of my favorite things has been traveling to new places and meeting new people that love lacrosse as much as I do,” said Strout.

“The most rewarding thing for me has been the opportunity to play with and learn from some of the top players from around the state,” said Mickael.

Mickael and Strout both mentioned playing lacrosse at a high level during the summer, rather than the significantly cooler spring they are used to, can be especially challenging.

“The sun and heat just suck the energy out of you,” said Strout. “By the end of games you’re dripping sweat and your gear feels like it’s been left out in the rain.”

“The heat has been almost unbearable and it has a huge impact on the game,” said Mickael. “The Mussels and the event staff at the tournaments take great care of us, though.”

Both players noted that the Mussels experience has helped them learn a great deal more about the details of the sport, especially the defensive aspect. While both play the midfield position, they both noted the defensive responsibilities of playing midfielder have been emphasized during their Mussels travel lacrosse experience.

“While offense has been my strong suit at Lincoln Academy, it’s been really beneficial to get more experience focusing on the defensive aspect of the position,” said Mickael. “Playing much harder competition has really transformed my game in terms of offense, too.”

Mickael and Strout said they have benefited from having players on their team from many of the top high school lacrosse teams throughout Maine, including Brunswick, Messalonskee, Gorham, Yarmouth, Portland, Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Scarborough, and Lewiston, as well as players from Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“It’s been so cool to connect with the broader Maine lacrosse community, and I’ve learned so much from training with such a wide variety of coaches and players,” said Mickael. “With such a large player pool and so much talent, you really have to work hard to earn playing time.”

According to the Maine Mussels website, a goal of the program is to help get Maine lacrosse players in front of college coaches and to help guide them along in the recruiting process. The tournaments the team competes in are chosen to enhance their visibility with coaches from top schools.

“I would love to continue playing in college,” said Strout. “The Mussels program has taught me much more than just how to handle the stick better and how to improve my passing. The coaches have been great, and it has changed my whole attitude and approach toward the sport, including more emphasis on the defensive aspect.”

“The Mussels definitely has a strong focus on getting players recruited by colleges,” said Mickael, who scored four goals in one of the tournament games. “I would love to play at the collegiate level, and the Mussels (have) already gotten me attention from college coaches.”

