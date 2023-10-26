It took the Eagles boys soccer team two overtimes and four rounds of a penalty kick shootout to finally overcome the Freeport Falcons. Lincoln Academy (11-1-3) came out on top in the scrappy Class B South quarterfinal match 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The victory avenged the Eagles’ only regular season loss, a very close 1-0 match in Freeport on Sept. 29.

“Beating a strong southern team like Freeport builds a lot of confidence, and confidence is key during the playoffs,” said Eagles head coach Jeff Burroughs. “We got off to a flat start and fell behind, but the guys fought back with some nice goals, and then it was just a battle. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Lincoln Academy advances to the Class B South semifinals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

