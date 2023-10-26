Advanced Search
LA Sends Freeport Packing in Double Overtime and PK’s Lincoln 3 - Freeport 2

at

Lincoln Academy fans swarm the boys soccer team after the Eagles defeated Freeport on penalty kicks in a Class C South quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Paula Roberts photo)

Pablo Iglesias Martin centers the ball for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

It took the Eagles boys soccer team two overtimes and four rounds of a penalty kick shootout to finally overcome the Freeport Falcons. Lincoln Academy (11-1-3) came out on top in the scrappy Class B South quarterfinal match 3-2 on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The victory avenged the Eagles’ only regular season loss, a very close 1-0 match in Freeport on Sept. 29.

“Beating a strong southern team like Freeport builds a lot of confidence, and confidence is key during the playoffs,” said Eagles head coach Jeff Burroughs. “We got off to a flat start and fell behind, but the guys fought back with some nice goals, and then it was just a battle. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Lincoln Academy advances to the Class B South semifinals.

