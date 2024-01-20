LA senior wrestlers Jayden Lafrenaye pins down 100th win

Lincoln Academy senior Jayden Lafrenaye pinned down his 100th career win in a five team wrestling meet at Medomak Valley on Saturday , Jan. 20. Lafrenaye pinned Dominick Hamm of Ellsworth in his first match of the day to reach the milestone. The Eagle wrestler achieved the goal in three years. He won a South B and State B championship his sophomore year, has won the Westlake tournament three times, the Wells Atlantic tournament twice, and the Franklin Savings Tournament once. He is the son of Stephanie and Jay Lafrenaye of Nobleboro.

