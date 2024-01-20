Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

LA senior wrestlers Jayden Lafrenaye pins down 100th win

at

Lincoln Academy senior Jayden Lafrenaye pinned down his 100th career win in a five team wrestling meet at Medomak Valley on Saturday , Jan. 20. Lafrenaye pinned Dominick Hamm of Ellsworth in his first match of the day to reach the milestone. The Eagle wrestler achieved the goal in three years. He won a South B and State B championship his sophomore year, has won the Westlake tournament three times, the Wells Atlantic tournament twice, and the Franklin Savings Tournament once. He is the son of Stephanie and Jay Lafrenaye of Nobleboro.

Lincoln Academy senior wrestler Jayden Lafrenaye collected his 100th career win on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Medomak Valley. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy senior Jayden Lafrenaye pins Ellsworth’s Dominick Hamm to collect his 100th career win. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^