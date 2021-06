Lincoln Academy softball robbed the Panther den for a 4-1 win on June 1, to avenge earlier season losses to Medomak Valley. Grace Houghton (5H, 2B, 9K)won the pitcher’s battle with Alyssa Creamer (3H, 7B, 8K).

Hitting for Lincoln were Payson Kaler with two singles and Houghton a double.

Hitting for Medomak were Creamer and Grace White with two singles each and Natalie

Stewart one.

