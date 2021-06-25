LA Summer Basketball Camp

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Lincoln Academy coed summer basketball camp is back on for 2021. There will be two sessions, the first from June 28 through July 2 and the second from July 5-9.

The camps will be run by LA girls varsity coach Kevin Feltis, boys varsity coach Ryan Ball and former coach Phil Page.

Camp for grades 2-4 will run from 8-9:30 a.m.; grade 5-7 from 9:30-11 a.m.; and grades 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The cost of camp is $100 per session.

For more information or to sign up, call Feltis at 441-6068 or Ball at 592-1369.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

