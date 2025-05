Lincoln Academy summer basketball camp for boys and girls will run from June 23 through July 11, under the direction of coach Ryan Ball and Phil Page. Grades 2-4 will run from 8:30-10 a.m., grades 5-7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and grades 8-9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at lincolnacademy.org.

