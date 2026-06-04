LA Summer Basketball Camps

Lincoln Academy’s summer basketball program will run two weeks for boys and girls entering grades 2-9 from Monday, June 22 to Friday, July 3.

There will be three sessions for the two-week camp. Grades 2-4 will run from 8:30-10 a.m., grades 5-7 from 10-11:30 a.m., and grades 8-9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of camp is $100.

A one-week shooting camp for boys and girls will be held for grades 6-9 from Monday through Friday, July 6-10.

The two-week camp will be hosted by varsity boys basketball coach Ryan Ball, varsity girls coach Cagney O’Brien, and former varsity coach Phil Page, along with Lincoln Academy players.

The LA shooting camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. and be conducted by Page. The cost is $75.

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