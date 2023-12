By Mic LeBel

The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team’s defense swarmed the Winslow Black Raiders and held them to just 4 points in the first half on the way to a 71-18 win on Friday, Dec. 15 in Newcastle. Mariam DeLisle led the Eagles with 21 points, Olivia Ball added 16 and Maggie Thompson 14. Carissa Curtis led Winslow with 7 points. The Lady Eagles improve to 3-0 with the win.

