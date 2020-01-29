Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated Mt.View 51-43 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 18. The Lady Eagles were led by Olivia Stiles with 16, Grace Houghton 15 and Maddy York 12. The Mustangs were led by Hannah Coolen with 28.
