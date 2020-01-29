Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lady Eagles tame the Mutangs Lincoln 51 - Mt.View 43

at

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team defeated Mt.View 51-43 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 18. The Lady Eagles were led by Olivia Stiles with 16, Grace Houghton 15 and Maddy York 12. The Mustangs were led by Hannah Coolen with 28.

Reegan Dunican draws contact as she drives inside for the Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Maddy York passes the ball inside for the Lady Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company