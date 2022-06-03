Advanced Search
Lady Eagle tennis advances, LA and MV boys eliminated South B quarterfinals

at

Top seed Lincoln Academy girls tennis team stroked past ninth seed York 5-0 on June 2 in a South Class B quarter-final match-up. Olivia Nixon swept the courts clean against Sophie Pike, 6-0, 6-0 at first single. Laura Mueller defeated Sam McCowan 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Vittoria Pauro beat Artie Krebs 6-0, 6-1 at third singles. Izzy Peterson and London Hunter teamed up to beat Madigan Murphy and Evah Waters 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles. Clare Colburn and Laura Duschek topped Rowan Holmes and Lilly Leonard 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles. The number one seed Lady Eagles take on #4 Yarmouth on Sat., June 4 at 3 p.m.

Fifth seed Lincoln Academy boys lost 4-1 to fourth seed Freeport in a South Class B quarter-final match on June 2. No results reported to the LCN.

10th seed York defeated second seed Medomak Valley 3-2 in a close Class B South quarter-final match on June 2 in Waldoboro. Isaac Swain defeated Brody Waters 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. Noah Ludwig lost 0-6, 3-6 to Connor D’Quila at second singles. Zan Nguyen defeated Paul Seah in three sets with a tie breaker in a marathon match at third singles, 3-6, 7-6 (5-7) 6-2. Kory Donlin and Vishal Mellor lost 3-6, 6-7 (5-7) to Ben Soares and Matt Leclerc at first doubles. Adi Mellor and Kylar Potter fell 3-6, 4-6 to Nathan Pfirman and Lucas Matson at second doubles.

 

Izzy Peterson returns a backhand shot for the Lady Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

Zan Nguyen returns a shot in his marathon win against York. (Paula Roberts photo)

