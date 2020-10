Lincoln Academy and Boothbay Region field hockey teams battled to a 1-1 overtime tie on Oct. 14 under the lights in Newcastle. Kylie Brown scored on a penalty corner in the third period with Mara Gentry collecting the assist. Reegan Dunican scored the neutralizer in the fourth quarter on a hustle play and pass from Madison Phelps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print