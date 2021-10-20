Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lady Eagles close out KVAC season with a win Lincoln 2 - Gardiner 0

at

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team closed out their KVAC season with a 2-0 win over Gardiner under the lights in Newcastle. Cat Johnson scored off a Skyler Houghton cross in the first half, and Marley LeBel scored early in the second half.

Lincoln Academy senior Dakota Gregory battles Gardiner’s Emma Baker for control of the ball. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^