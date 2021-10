Morse girls soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-2 win on Oct. 5. No scores have been reported to the LCN.

On Oct. 4, Lincoln Academy lost to Erskine Academy 2-1 in overtime. Sarah Praul gave Erskine a 1-0 halftime lead. Cat Johnson scored the tying goal for the Eagles to force overtime. Samantha Golden scored the game winner for the Blue Eagles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print