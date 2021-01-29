The Lady Eagles scraped out a 38-33 win over Morse in Shipbuilder territory on Jan. 28 to improve their record to 2-0. The win was the 100th career for coach Kevin Feltis.

Lincoln led 7-5 at the quarter, 20-18 and the half, and trailed 31-30 at the end of three. The Lady Eagles shut down Morse offensively in the fourth with a strong press and out scored them 8-2 to pull out a five point win.

Lincoln was led offensively by Lizzie Ober with 10 points and Grace Houghton and Reegan Dunican with eight each. Houghton led the Eagles in rebounds and steals and Paige Lafrenaye in assists.

Morse was led by Abby Carter and Mary Larochelle with 7 points each.

