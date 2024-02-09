The Lincoln Academy girls basketball team lost their final regular season game to Morse 45-40 on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Bath. The offense sputtered out of the gate and the Eagles fell behind 25-15 at halftime. Mariam DeLisle tallied 20 points to lead Lincoln Academy scorers. Also putting points on the board for the Eagles were Olivia Ball 7, Maggie Thompson 3, Chloe Anderson 3, Lilly Labrie 2, Kennedie Anderson 2, Scarlett O’Brien 2 and Natalie Kaler 1. Reese Darling led the Shipbuilders (3-15) to the upset win with a dozen points, and Haley Kirkpatrick chipped in 11.

The Eagles fell to 10-8 on the season, and remained in 8th place in the Class B South Heal Points standings. Lincoln Academy is expected to play Biddeford at home in a preliminary round playoff game, but it is not yet official.

