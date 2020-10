Lincoln Academy opened their season with a 2-0 win over Oceanside in Thomaston on Oct. 15. Grace Houghton netted the first goal to give the Lady Eagles all they needed. Lizzy Ober had a quiet night in net with just a couple of touches on the ball. Coach Lauren Ober said back Payson Kaler held “the back line really well, and Schuyler Houghton had a great game at midfield and Marly LeBel had “a lot of good balls”.

