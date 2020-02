Lincoln Academy girls swim team were presented with the Maine Principals Association’s Sportsmanship Award at the State Class B meet on Feb. 17 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Vanessa Albert placed fifth in the 5o free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke. Kate Mason placed 12th in the 500 free. Lincoln girls placed 11th in the 200 free relay and 12th in the 200 medley relay. A full report will appear in the Feb. 20 issue of the LCN

