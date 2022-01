Lincoln Academy girls basketball team raided the Black Bear den at Maranacook for a 44-43 win on Jan. 28. Olivia Stiles sank four clutch foul shots in the fourth quarter, and Paige Lafrenaye netted nine points, including going three for four from the charity stripe. Scoring leaders for the Lady Eagles were Payson Kaler with 15 and Lafrenaye 14. Annie Peaslee had a solid defensive game. Maranacook was led by Natalie Mohlar 14 and Alli Albelle 10.

