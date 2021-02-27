Advanced Search
Lady Eagles rally over Boothbay Lincoln 55 - Boothbay 48

at

Lincoln Academy girls basketball team rallied from a 13 point deficit to beat Boothbay Region 55-48 on Feb. 26 in the Eagles nest. The Lady Eagles scored 22 straight points at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, on 11 steals, to erase Boothbay’s 13 point lead. Glory Blethen pulled the Seahawks within three  on a 3-pointer with around a minute to play. Olivia Stiles sealed the win for LA, sinking four of four foul shots in the final 37 seconds to play.

Lincoln was led by Maddy York with 18 points, Grace Houghton 13 and Paige Lafrenaye 9. Boothbay was led by Blethen with 25 (6-3’s) and Margret Sledge 12.

Margret Sledge scores for the Lady Seahawks. (Paula Roberts photo)

Olivia Stiles grabs a reobund for Lincoln Academy. (Paula Roberts photo)

