Lincoln Academy girls basketball team rallied from a 13 point deficit to beat Boothbay Region 55-48 on Feb. 26 in the Eagles nest. The Lady Eagles scored 22 straight points at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth, on 11 steals, to erase Boothbay’s 13 point lead. Glory Blethen pulled the Seahawks within three on a 3-pointer with around a minute to play. Olivia Stiles sealed the win for LA, sinking four of four foul shots in the final 37 seconds to play.

Lincoln was led by Maddy York with 18 points, Grace Houghton 13 and Paige Lafrenaye 9. Boothbay was led by Blethen with 25 (6-3’s) and Margret Sledge 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

