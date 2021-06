Fourth seed Lincoln Academy softball defeated 13th seed Greely 8-1 on June 8 in the Eagles nest. Grace Houghton struck out 12 in the win. The Eagles were led at the plate by Payson Kaler with a two run triple and single , Nicole Hammond three singles, MiaNorthrup a double, and Lizzie Ober and Katelin Tozier a single each. Lily Rawnsley had a single and RBI for Greely, and Lindsay Eisenhart had two hits.

