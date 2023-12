Lincoln Academy girls basketball team won their KVAC opener 46-36 over Morse in the Eagles nest on Friday, Dec. 8. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead and never relinquished it. Lincoln led 41-16 at the end of three. The Shipbuilder scored 15 straight points in the final period to close the gap.

The Eagles were led by Mariam DeLisle with 20 points, and Lucy Fowler 8. Morse was led by Reese Darling with 14 and Haley Kirkpatrick 10. (Unofficial scoring)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print