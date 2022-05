Lincoln Academy softball defeated Oceanside 8-3 in Rockland on May 25. Grace Houghton collected the win.

The Eagles plated four runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two run single to Houghton. Lincoln added a run in the second, and three in the fourth. Payson Kaler hit a two run single, and Houghton a RBI single in the fourth.

Oceanside plated three runs in the sixth.

